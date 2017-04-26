Hilton to Hire 20,000 More Veterans

Hilton announcing this morning it will hire 20,000 veterans in the next two and a half years. The hiring spree will target each part of the hotel giant's operations from headquarters, to regional offices right on to the hotels themselves.
In a statement released this morning the company's chief human resources officer Matt Schuyler said "Our message to our veteran Team Members is simple: we value the leadership, integrity, teamwork and other skills you bring to the hospitality industry, and Hilton will do everything it can to support you in making a smooth transition to the civilian workforce."