How Jon Hamm developed his remarkably zen attitude about money and success

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Jon Hamm is famous for being both more talented and funnier than any good-looking person has a right to be. He also has character: Despite all of his achievements, he has managed to keep his priorities straight.

"I've never been driven by money — there are more important things to life," he tells Davy Rothbart of Wealthsimple, an online investing service

"Money, for me, is a means to an end: to pay your bills and eat," he continues. "Growing up, we were never rich, but I was around money a lot — I had friends who had money. And I didn't see that people with money seemed any happier than those who got by on less."

Some of Hamm's reflections sound a bit like those of a stoner-philsopher, like when he says, "Money can buy a lot of things, but not everything. Like a time machine."