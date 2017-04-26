A new Uber update lets you check your rating in seconds - here's how to do it

Once upon a time, to get your Uber rating you had to request it from the company — now you can find it within seconds.

Uber recently updated its apps with a new ratings system, which is rolling out around the world on Wednesday. Part of that includes the ability to check your rating at any time, with just a quick swipe inside the application. It also includes "Fairer' Uber POOL Ratings, which will help improve the ratings of drivers who select that option but are affected by a rotten egg who may drop a bad rating just because he or she is late for the morning commute.

For us, as users, however, the most important change is the quicker access to ratings. Uber said that allowing riders to easily see their rating encourage them to be more conscious of how they act in a car (maybe riders will stop slamming doors, for example.)

This is the fastest how-to we've ever done, which just goes to show how simple it is. Buckle up!