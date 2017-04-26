LeBron James is experiencing enormous wealth. And, as with many professional athletes, it first came on very suddenly — and at the tender age of 18.
"Being a first-generational money maker in a household is a scary thing," James said.
Today James, now 32, is one of basketball's most celebrated athletes and also its highest paid. When the NBA superstar returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he signed a deal for three years and $100 million, earning $31 million for the 2016-17 season. He will make $33 million for 2017-18, the highest single-season salary in the league's history, according to published reports.
James, who has had his share of lucrative endorsement deals from McDonald's to Coca-Cola, says he has learned about creating partnerships with brands such as Blaze Pizza and Nike. Additionally, he has enjoyed doing something on his own — "That's a really cool thing," James said — even when it meant walking away from other multimillion-dollar opportunities.