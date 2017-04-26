Once secretive hedge fund legend Ray Dalio opens up more, joins Twitter

A leader of one of the world's most secretive hedge funds has just joined Twitter.

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, tweeted for the first time Monday, and the social media platform's CEO Jack Dorsey officially welcomed the now verified Dalio in a tweet Wednesday.

Dalio already has more than 16,200 followers.

The move to Twitter marks a continued buildup of Dalio's online presence. The investment guru began regularly blogging on LinkedIn in the last 18 months.

Bridgewater is the world's largest hedge fund, but its unusual workplace practices came under intense media scrutiny in the last year. In a company shake-up announced in March, Dalio stepped down from his position as co-CEO. He remains chairman and chief investment officer, according to LinkedIn.