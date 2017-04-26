Pope Francis calls on global leaders to stay humble or ‘power will ruin you’

"Allow me to say it loud and clear: the more powerful you are, the more your actions will have an impact on people, the more responsible you are to act humbly," said Pope Francis in a recorded broadcast to an audience in Vancouver.

"If you don't, your power will ruin you, and you will ruin the other."

Speaking Italian in a video with subtitles for the TED2017 Conference called "The Future You"; the pontiff was highlighting the importance of tenderness and how it shouldn't be seen as a weakness but rather a path of choice for "the strongest, most courageous men and women".

TED Conferences are held across the world and videos are posted online for free distribution, under the slogan "ideas worth spreading".