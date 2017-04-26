Small businesses see 'mixed bag' from Trump so far — but they're hopeful

But as his presidency nears the 100-day mark, key campaign promises affecting small businesses have hit headwinds, including repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. On the other hand, Trump has followed through on other promises, signing an executive order on deregulation — often a top issue for smaller companies.

Now it remains to be seen how long optimism holds if Trump is unable to further his agenda in a timely way. By several measures, sentiment has climbed post-election, with a Wells Fargo/Gallup index released in March reporting Main Street optimism rose to pre-recession levels on better business conditions and expectations.

The National Federation of Independent Business' monthly read on small business optimism is also holding above 104 — up above its historical average of 98 — but the data has not yet translated into real hiring and spending.