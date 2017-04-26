While your first job might not be your forever job, it could be the basis for your future salary.

Especially for entry-level employees, who think they need to accept whatever number is offered, failing to negotiate a higher salary could impede earnings for years to come.

So when personal finance site WalletHub released a ranking of the best and worst entry-level jobs, shedding light on positions that will set you up for new opportunities, salary growth and long-term success, CNBC decided to highlight the jobs that offer the highest pay.

WalletHub compared 109 entry-level positions, focusing on three main factors: immediate opportunity (40 percent), growth potential (40 percent) and job hazards (20 percent). Within these categories, each job was ranked on 12 metrics, including median starting salary, projected job growth by 2014 and income growth potential.

When sorting the list by salary, engineering and other STEM jobs dominate. High-paying positions in law make a strong showing near the top as well.

These are the 15 best high-paying entry level jobs: