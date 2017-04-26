The Chinese stock market roller coaster looks to be coming back in full force

The roller coaster that is the Chinese stock market seems to be back in full force.

Stocks in Shanghai had been in a period of relative calm so far this year, but a relatively precipitous drop of 2.7 percent this month has refocused attention on the markets.

This year, investors have been buoyed by stronger economic data — first quarter GDP growth came in at 6.9 percent, which was better than expected. Specific sectors like property and construction also got a boost after Beijing announced the creation of a new special economic zone, dubbed Xiongan New Area, in Hebei province. But, as the saying goes, what goes up must come down.