Alex's mom, Carol Fernandez, is a lawyer. She put her research and communication skills to use from day one, like getting Alex set up with services provided by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
This trust holds and manages assets for a beneficiary so that he or she may continue to receive Supplemental Security Income, Medicaid and other government benefits.
Once the Fernandezes realized it would take approximately $3 million to pay for Alex's care, they got in touch with Ralph J. Rotman, a financial advisor with the Atlantic Benefit Group in Boston, and their estate planning attorney.
The couple discovered they don't need to have the millions of dollars in hand right now to fund the trust; they needed to have the money when they die.
Because he's still working and generating income, Roberto has a $1 million insurance policy on his life. The couple also has a "second to die" policy valued at $2 million, which pays out upon the death of the second spouse.
These policies are known as whole life insurance, a policy in which a portion of the premiums the Fernandezes pay will accumulate in a cash value account.
This is different from term life insurance, which offers coverage for a limited period of time, say 20 or 30 years.
Once Roberto and Carol pass away, the death benefits will pay into the special needs trust, which is overseen by a trustee — and not pay out directly to Alex himself. This preserves any government benefits he receives.