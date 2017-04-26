Imagine paying a college tuition for the rest of your child’s life…here’s how one family managed 2 Hours Ago | 03:44

When Roberto and Carol Fernandez brought their son, Alex, into the world, they never anticipated they'd also become experts in special needs planning and autism advocacy.

Alex, 23, has spent the last two years at Triform Camphill Community in Hudson, New York, a 500-acre farm and residential community for young adults with special needs.

There, he helps care for animals and nurtures friendships with other residents.

"He's a hard worker. He volunteers for things and he takes care of people," said Carol, 63, and a retired attorney who specialized in working with children. "I'm very proud of the young adult that he's become."