Trump's plan to slash business taxes isn't a top priority for regular people

But he'll have another problem: deficits. The president is not expected to explain on Wednesday how he'll offset the revenue that will be lost by cutting business taxes. Reducing the deficits ranks higher in the poll than cutting business taxes in the list of the public priorities. And when asked to choose directly between cutting the deficit or generally cutting taxes, 39 percent of the public said the deficit is more important, compared with 22 percent who said cutting taxes.

Reducing business taxes has overwhelming support among Republicans at 81 percent, and majority support among independents at 55 percent. Democrats oppose it by a 32 percent to 59 percent margin.

Given a list of priorities, including infrastructure spending, deregulation and repealing health care, Republicans rank business tax cuts fifth. Independents and Democrats rank it sixth among eight options.

While the president has many disagreements with mainstream experts on a host of economic issues, the separate CNBC Fed Survey shows that polled economists, fund managers and analysts have consistently given the president's plans to cut business taxes high marks, well above those for cutting individual taxes.

Correction: This story was revised to correct the percentage of those opposed to the plan to cut business taxes: 10 percent did not have an opinion or were unsure. It also corrected that 28 percent strongly agreed with the plan and 19 percent strongly disagreed.