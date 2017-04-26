    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks tick higher as Wall Street awaits Trump tax plan; Dow near record highs

    Markets open higher, Street eyes earnings and Trump tax plan
    Markets open higher, Street eyes earnings and Trump tax plan   

    U.S. equities rose slightly on Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited President Donald Trump's outline for tax reform, while earnings season continued.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 25 points, with Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar contributing the most gains. The 30-stock index was also less than 1 percent away from its all-time high of 21,169.11.

    The S&P 500 gained about 0.1 percent, with health care leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite lagged, hovering around breakeven. The three major indexes opened mostly flat.

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed the administration's outline will call for a 15 percent corporate tax rate.

    It's time for the administration to "go big or go home and a 15% corporate tax rate will certainly make that happen," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note to clients.

    "I'll leave it to others to figure out if and how we get there (will obviously be tough) but the implications will have to also be measured by any change in interest rates in response in gauging the impact on corporate earnings and for other obligations," he said.

    A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Expectations for lower corporate taxes have been a boon for stocks ever since Trump was elected in November. Still, the Trump White House has failed to provide specifics on what these tax cuts might look like.

    Trump will also be outlining his tax reform vision ahead of a potential government shutdown. Government funding will end Friday unless Congress can agree on at least a temporary funding resolution.

    "I think some of the hesitancy in the market has to do with the potential government shutdown later this week," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

    "There's no historical precedent" for a market downturn during a government shutdown, he said. "But because the Trump presidency is different from any we've ever had, there's going to be some hesitancy."

    Meanwhile, earnings season carried on, with PepsiCo, United Technologies, Procter & Gamble and Twitter all posted a better-than-expected profit. Twitter's stock popped about 10 percent in the premarket after reporting.

    This earnings season has shown thus far that Corporate America did very well last quarter. Of the 181 S&P 500 components that had reported as of Wednesday, 77 percent had topped earnings expectations while 67 percent beat on the top line, according to data from The Earnings Scout.

    "Remember though solid 1Q 2017 results only confirm what has already happened in the markets! 1Q 2017 results should not be used to infer what is going to happen," said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout. "For that information, look to the direction of 2Q 2017 EPS estimate revisions."

    He said that second-quarter earnings growth expectations have fallen every week this earnings season since March 22.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    Earnings: Alphabet, Microsoft, Intel, Amazon.com, Raytheon, Baidu, Starbucks, Expedia, Comcast, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Flex, GoPro, Western Digital, Vertex , Sirius XM Radio, Under Armour, American Airlines, Southwest Air, MGM Growth, Generac, Domino's Pizza, CME Group, KKR, Johnson Controls, Union Pacific, UPS, Total, Celgene, Deutsche Bank, Alexion Pharma, Nintendo, AbbVie, Bayer, Air Products

    7:45 a.m. ECB rate decision

    8:30 a.m. ECB President Mario Draghi press briefing

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Durable goods

    8:30 a.m. Advance econ indicators

    10:00 a.m. Pending home sales

    10:00 a.m. Housing vacancies

    Friday

    Earnings: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Honda Motor, Barclays, UBS, Sony, Synchrony Financial, Spirit Airlines, Autoliv, Sanofi, Spirit Airlines, Goodyear Tire, Calpine, Cabot Oil and Gas, Phillips 66, Weyerhaeuser

    8:30 a.m. Q1 adv Real GDP

    9:45 a.m. Chicago PMI

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    2:30 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...