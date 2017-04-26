US stocks tick higher as Wall Street awaits Trump tax plan; Dow near record highs

U.S. equities rose slightly on Wednesday as investors eagerly awaited President Donald Trump's outline for tax reform, while earnings season continued.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 25 points, with Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar contributing the most gains. The 30-stock index was also less than 1 percent away from its all-time high of 21,169.11.

The S&P 500 gained about 0.1 percent, with health care leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite lagged, hovering around breakeven. The three major indexes opened mostly flat.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed the administration's outline will call for a 15 percent corporate tax rate.

It's time for the administration to "go big or go home and a 15% corporate tax rate will certainly make that happen," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note to clients.

"I'll leave it to others to figure out if and how we get there (will obviously be tough) but the implications will have to also be measured by any change in interest rates in response in gauging the impact on corporate earnings and for other obligations," he said.