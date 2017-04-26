US Steel plunges 25% as the sector championed by Trump just last week completely rolls over

Source: FactSet

Released after the bell Tuesday, the earnings report sent U.S. Steel's stock into a 25 percent nosedive Wednesday.

"While our segment results improved by over $200 million compared with the first quarter of 2016, operating challenges at our FlatRolled facilities prevented us from benefiting fully from improved market conditions" U.S. Steel CEO Mario Longhi said in a release. "However, we continue to be encouraged by the strength of our European business and we are also seeing improving energy markets."

The sector had substantial gains last week when President Trump said he was going to take a closer look at foreign steel imports deflating U.S. prices. But U.S. Steel's weak report is making waves throughout the industry, as other steel companies saw dips in action on Wednesday.

Cliffs Natural Resources was down more than 3 percent. Steel Dynamics slid 0.4 percent.