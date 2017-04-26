Steep tax cuts to 15 percent in the U.S. corporate rate and 10 percent for repatriated offshore corporate profits are expected to be part of President Donald Trump's tax reform plan, which is due to be released at 1:30 p.m. ET. (CNBC)

Republicans are floating a government spending deal that does not include money for Trump's southern border wall, moving negotiations forward ahead of this week's government shutdown deadline. (NBC News)

President Donald Trump invited all 100 senators to attend a briefing today on North Korea, as the standoff escalates over the reclusive nation's development of nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles. (Reuters)

China's first domestically built aircraft carrier was launched today in the latest display of Beijing's growing naval power, just three days after the 68th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army Navy. (SCMP)

A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from so-called sanctuary cities, communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. (AP)

President Trump is set to sign an executive order today, calling into question the future of dozens of national monuments proclaimed by the last three presidents to set aside millions of acres from development. (USA Today)

Ajit Pai, the new Republican chairman of the FCC, is expected to unveil today his game plan for revamping the net neutrality rules passed during the Obama administration. (USA Today)

Former President Barack Obama has accepted a $400,000 speaking fee from Cantor Fitzgerald for a keynote address at the investment bank's September health-care conference. (FT)

U.S. Steel (X) was sinking about 16 percent in the premarket after reporting a loss when analysts had expected a profit. Revenue also missed and the company issued a weaker full-year guidance. (RTT News)

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) plans to start construction as early as December on the first phase of its $1.5 billion Paradise Park. Meanwhile, Wynn exceeded estimates on earnings and revenue. (CNBC)

Chipotle (CMG) reported profit of $1.60 per share, beating estimates by 33 cents. Revenue and same store sales were slightly above. Chipotle also disclosed a data breach in its payment systems during the past month. (CNBC)

Consumer Reports, which has historically praised Tesla's (TSLA) Model S and Model X, is cutting its ratings for both vehicles due to the electric automaker's failure to update the software for certain versions. (CNBC)

McDonald's (MCD) is dropping its plan to sell shares in its Japan operations, which recently returned to profitability after three years of losses. The fast food giant on Tuesday reported better than expected quarterly results. (Nikkei)