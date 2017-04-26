US Treasurys mixed as investors eye Trump's tax plan, auctions

There were no major economic data reports scheduled yet Trump is due to release what he has described as a "massive" tax plan on Wednesday. U.S. stocks had surged in the previous session as Congress appeared on track to release its budget in time to avoid a government shutdown later in the week.

Wednesday will also see the auction of $15 billion in two-year floating-rate notes (FRNs) and $34 billion in five-year notes.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.97 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.23 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.42 a barrel, down 0.28 percent.

Oil prices extended losses from the previous session as the combination of increased crude supplies in the U.S. and record supplies in the rest of the world cast further doubt over OPEC's ability to sufficiently reduce a global overhang.

—CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report