Watch: Treasury's Mnuchin and White House's Cohn talk Trump tax plan

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn are expected to outline President Donald Trump's tax plan Wednesday afternoon.

At a White House briefing, the pair will talk about the proposal that Mnuchin contended would be the "biggest tax cut" in U.S. history.

