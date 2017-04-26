    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch: Treasury's Mnuchin and White House's Cohn talk Trump tax plan

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn are expected to outline President Donald Trump's tax plan Wednesday afternoon.

    At a White House briefing, the pair will talk about the proposal that Mnuchin contended would be the "biggest tax cut" in U.S. history.

    Read more:

    Treasury's Mnuchin: Trump wants 15 percent corporate rate in 'biggest tax cut' in US history

    Paul Ryan: Trump's tax plan is 'along the same lines' of what the House wants

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.