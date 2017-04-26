Watch: Treasury's Mnuchin talks about Trump tax plan

[The stream is slated to start at 8:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks Wednesday morning as the Trump administration gets set to release its tax reform plan.

Here are some of the potential aspects sought by President Donald Trump, according to reports:

The president wants to cut the corporate tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent.



Trump may propose a repatriation tax on offshore earnings of 10 percent, rather than the current 35 percent.





The plan would cut the top rate on "pass-through" businesses from 39.6 percent to 15 percent. That part of the plan would help Trump himself.





It is not expected to include a controversial border adjustment provision.

Read more: President Trump eyes steep cuts to corporate tax rates, repatriated earnings