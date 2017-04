[The stream is slated to start at 11:20 am, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give remarks and sign the Antiquities Executive Order Department of the Interior.

The 1906 Antiquities Act enables the president to designate federal areas of land and water as national monuments to protect them from drilling, mining, and development.

--Reuters contributed to this report.