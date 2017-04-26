Weight Watchers snags HSN CEO



Weight Watchers International has hired HSN Inc. CEO Mindy Grossman to run the company.

Grossman will start her new job as president and CEO for the weight-loss brand in July. She will also have a seat on the company's board of directors.

Shares of Weight Watchers were up 11 percent in after-hours trading.

Weight Watchers CFO Nicholas Hotchkin, and board members Thilo Semmelbauer and Christopher Sobecki will run the company until Grossman assumes the role.

Grossman joined IAC, HSNi's former parent in 2006, and took HSNi public in 2008. Under her guidance, the company expanded its business, making big inroads in online commerce. Today, nearly half of HSNi's revenue comes from online sales.

She also is the chair of the National Retail Federation's board.

Weight Watchers shares are up 40 percent over the past year.