How these 3 janitors went on to become self-made millionaires

With hard work, perseverance and luck, three men who started as janitors became self-made millionaires.

Each of the men approached their success differently, but each, in his own way, did what it takes to succeed and amass wealth through savvy investing, seeking out opportunities and making every day count. Here are there inspiring stories.

1. Sean Conlon

An immigrant from Ireland, Sean Conlon arrived in Chicago with $500 and started out as an assistant janitor.

Back home, his family hadn't had much. Once, a bank had even tried to repossess his family house, which may have inspired Conlon to become a real estate mogul (and the star of CNBC's "The Deed: Chicago").

Conlon worked hard to save money, which he eventually used to buy his first apartment. He began selling real estate at night, and ultimately became one of the top real estate brokers in the country.