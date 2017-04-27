7 money decisions you could regret forever

Not saving for retirement
The No. 1 financial regret Americans share is not saving enough for retirement, according to a 2016 survey by Bankrate. Eighteen percent of all survey respondents said that they regret not putting money away for later, with a full 27 percent of respondents over 65 citing it as their biggest regret.
Not only will you begin to feel more pressured and unprepared the older you get, but by waiting to pad your retirement savings accounts, you're missing out on the power of compound interest.
If you aren't already taking advantage of your employer's 401(k) plan, sign up. Financial experts typically recommend contributing at least 10 percent of your salary, but start with however much you can.
If you don't have a retirement savings plan at work, you can contribute to other tax-advantaged accounts designed specifically for retirement, such as a traditional IRA, Roth IRA or myRA.
And if you're already using a retirement savings plan, spend a few minutes setting it to auto-increase by a certain percentage every year. That way, you'll eventually work your way up to 10 percent and barely notice.