7 money decisions you could regret forever

Some financial missteps — paying a bill late or splurging on an unnecessary new accessory — can be swept under the rug.

Others will haunt you.

You don't want to get to your golden years and realize you never got to see the world. Or worse, that you don't have enough cash in the bank to sustain your retirement.

While it's important to tune your financial decisions to your individual goals, here are seven money mistakes that you could end up regretting for life.