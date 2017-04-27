A pair of plastic pants from this retailer will set you back a cool $100

For a hundred bucks, you can have your very own pair of clear, plastic pants from Topshop.

The women's jeans, titled "Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans," are currently out of stock on Topshop's website. According to the item's description, these jeans are "guaranteed to get people talking."

For the more fashion-forward consumer, Topshop suggested using them as a "statement piece." The retailer also came out with "Clear Panel Mom Jeans" earlier this year, which are also currently sold out.

Topshop is in good company with its quirky designs, as Nordstrom recently featured "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans" for $425, complete with a "muddy coating."

Consumers took to Twitter to voice their thoughts and opinions on the Topshop jeans.