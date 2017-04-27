About the CNBC internship program

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news with branches in the U.S., Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The network's 14 live daily hours of business programming in North America (weekdays from 5 a.m. - 7 p.m., ET) are produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and include reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide.



There are a wide variety of internship opportunities at CNBC that will hone your abilities in your field of focus. There are internships open at "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer; "Power Lunch;" CNBC.com; the television breaking news desk; technical operations; and many more departments.

Interns in all departments are responsible for a variety of tasks and become an integral part of the team. An internship at CNBC teaches invaluable lessons about the way a major business news organization is run and will prepare you for your future. Apply today!

Where: CNBC Headquarters is based at 900 Sylvan Ave., Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, 07632.

Hours: Fall and spring interns work a minimum of 16 hours a week.