After-hours buzz: SBUX, AMZN, INTC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Shares of Starbucks dropped more than 4 percent in extended trade on Thursday after the coffee company reported a revenue miss. In addition, same-stores sales failed to meet Street expectations, up 3 percent versus estimates of up 3.7 percent. Starbucks met second-quarter earnings of 45 cents per share. The company missed on revenue, posting $5.29 billion, while analysts had expected revenue of $5.41 billion.

Amazon shares rose more than 3 percent after the tech giant posted an earnings beat. The Seattle-based company posted first-quarter earnings of $1.48 per share on revenue of $35.71 billion. Analysts estimated earnings of $1.12 per share on revenue of $35.30 billion. Sales in Amazon Web Services rose 42 percent to $3.66 billion, even as Amazon cut prices.

Shares of Intel fell more than 3 percent after a revenue miss. Intel reported first-quarter earnings of 66 cents per share versus EPS expectations of 65 cents. The California-based company posted revenue of $14.80 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected revenue of $14.81 billion.

Alphabet's Class A shares are up more than 4 percent after an earnings beat. The search engine giant reported first-quarter earnings of $7.73 per share on revenue of $24.75 billion; expectations were for EPS of $7.39 on revenue of $24.22 billion.