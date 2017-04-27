Larry Page highlights new businesses, says he's having a 'good time,' in Alphabet shareholder letter

Google may be Larry Page's best-known project, but it's Alphabet's "other bets" that took the spotlight in his 2016 shareholder letter.

"The new structure has helped entrepreneurs build and run companies with the autonomy and speed they need," he wrote.

Self-driving car unit Waymo , life sciences unit Verily and smart home platform Nest were highlighted in the letter, which celebrated the approaching two-year milestone of Google's announcement of its name change.

"We have streamlined efforts where it made sense and in other areas we have seen places to double down. I also think we have learned a lot about how to set up new companies with a structure for success," Page wrote. "Our recent launch of Waymo was a great example of our learnings."

Page also highlighted the connection between Google's core search business and Alphabet's wide-reaching swath of kooky projects: artificial intelligence.

"We were early in machine learning and are already seeing significant dividends coming out," Page wrote. "Many of the Alphabet companies are already using this technology and are planning to use it even more."

Alphabet's earnings are expected after the bell on Thursday.

Here's the full letter: