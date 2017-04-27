Futures point to mixed start in Asian markets; focus on US tech earnings, ECB decision

Futures indicated a mixed start for markets in Asia, following higher tech earnings in the U.S. after the closing bell and the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to hold rates.
Amazon and Alphabet both beat Street expectations on both the top and bottom line, causing Nasdaq 100 futures to surge after hours. Other tech firms that reported on Thursday had slightly different fortunes. Both Intel and Microsoft reported that they had missed on revenue expectations but beat on the bottom line.
Over in Europe, the ECB left its monetary policy unchanged even as ECB President Mario Draghi acknowledged the economy recovery taking place in the Euro zone.
Following the news, euro/dollar declined for a second consecutive session, trading at $1.0870 at 6:40 HK/SIN. The euro had jumped to a five-and-a-half month high at the beginning of the week on news that Emmanuel Macron had progressed to the second round of the French presidential election.
Japanese futures pointed to a for the Nikkei, with Chicago futures higher by 0.09 percent at 19,270 and Osaka futures up 0.06 percent at 19,240, against the benchmark close of 19,251.87 yesterday. Australian SPI futures were 0.06 percent lower at 5,905 compared to the ASX 200's close of 5,921.481 on Thursday.
Equities stateside closed higher, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high before major tech companies reported earnings. The Nasdaq rose 0.39 percent or 23.71 points to end at 6,048.94. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average was higher by 0.03 percent or 6.24 points to close at 20,981.33 and the S&P 500 added 0.06 percent or 1.32 points to end at 2,388.77.
The dollar traded against a basket of rivals at 99.076, strengthening for a second straight day after it hit its lowest levels since last November on Tuesday. The dollar also gained against the yen, off the 108 handle seen last week. Dollar/yen traded at 111.25 at 6:50 a.m. HK/SIN.
A raft of data is expected today, with Japan reporting March retail sales and CPI at 7:30 a.m. Singapore time. HK/SIN. Australia Q1 PPI is due at 9:30 a.m., while Singapore bank lending and unemployment are expected at 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. respectively.