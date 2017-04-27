Futures point to mixed start in Asian markets; focus on US tech earnings, ECB decision

Amazon and Alphabet both beat Street expectations on both the top and bottom line, causing Nasdaq 100 futures to surge after hours. Other tech firms that reported on Thursday had slightly different fortunes. Both Intel and Microsoft reported that they had missed on revenue expectations but beat on the bottom line.

Over in Europe, the ECB left its monetary policy unchanged even as ECB President Mario Draghi acknowledged the economy recovery taking place in the Euro zone.

Following the news, euro/dollar declined for a second consecutive session, trading at $1.0870 at 6:40 HK/SIN. The euro had jumped to a five-and-a-half month high at the beginning of the week on news that Emmanuel Macron had progressed to the second round of the French presidential election.

Japanese futures pointed to a for the Nikkei, with Chicago futures higher by 0.09 percent at 19,270 and Osaka futures up 0.06 percent at 19,240, against the benchmark close of 19,251.87 yesterday. Australian SPI futures were 0.06 percent lower at 5,905 compared to the ASX 200's close of 5,921.481 on Thursday.