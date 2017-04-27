Buyout firm KKR gets taste of own medicine as activist ValueAct announces stake

Shares of private equity giant KKR jumped on news Thursday morning that activist investing firm ValueAct has taken out a significant stake.

KKR's stock rose more than 6 percent after ValueAct principal Mason Morfit announced a stake of about 5 percent through derivatives.

Morfit said he believes KKR, co-founded by Henry Kravis, is a bargain now, effectively trading at about 3.5 times earnings.

The comments came from the Active-Passive Investor Summit in New York.

Earlier in the day KKR posted a strong earnings report, with first-quarter profit of 65 cents a share easily beating Wall Street expectations of 50 cents. The company attributed the growth to strong returns in investments.

Investment income came in at $298.7 million, a sharp reversal in fortune from a loss of $529.6 million a year ago that came largely due to falling oil prices.

Along with the big profit jump, KKR announced a dividend of 17 cents a share, a 1-cent increase.

