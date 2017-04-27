CNBC and Inc. Magazine Announce the iCONIC Tour 2017

FULL-DAY EVENTS IN NEW YORK AND LOS ANGELES

Exclusive Evening Networking Events in Miami and Austin

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 27, 2017—CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Inc, Media, the publisher of Inc. Magazine, today announced the iCONIC Tour 2017, focused on entrepreneurship and innovation. The tour will consist of full-day events in New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA and exclusive evening networking events with a featured speaker in Miami, FL and Austin, TX. In its third year, the conference series combines dynamic interviews, inspiring presentations and business advice from leaders who have achieved iconic status. T-Mobile is the founding sponsor of the iCONIC Tour for the third consecutive year.

The first conference in 2017 is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7th in New York, NY, with the second full-day event scheduled for Wednesday, September 27th in Los Angeles, CA. The exclusive evening networking events will be held in Miami, FL in mid-July and Austin, TX in early December. In 2016, the iCONIC Tour traveled to Seattle, WA; Denver, CO; and Boston, MA.

"CNBC is thrilled to once again partner with Inc. to support small businesses and entrepreneurship," said Jonathan Meyers, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Events, CNBC. "This unique event brings some of the brightest and most successful entrepreneurs in the world together in an intimate setting to impart their hard-earned lessons and success stories to hardworking, aspiring entrepreneurs across the country."

"By combining forces with CNBC, we've been able to attract a wealth of marquee speakers to our iCONIC events," says Eric Schurenberg, president and editor-in-chief of Inc. Media. "This year, we're adding a new element to our star-studded programs—a series of practical, hands-on workshops to help entrepreneurs master new skills and really take their businesses to the next level."

"T-Mobile is known for breaking outdated rules and restrictions for customers – and that's why it's teaming up with iCONIC to share unfiltered business advice, mobile solutions and best practices with entrepreneurs across the U.S.," said Mike Katz, Senior Vice President for T-Mobile @Work.

At the full day events in New York and Los Angeles, attendees will be invited to participate in a custom social media marketing workshop hosted by T-Mobile, in collaboration with Facebook. The workshop will share key social media tips to help businesses grow their brands, including hands on, one-on-one sessions with select attendees.

For more information about the iCONIC Tour go to: iconicconference.com.

