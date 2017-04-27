    ×

    Cramer Remix

    Cramer Remix: Why Amazon and Alphabet can buck market trends

    Cramer Remix: Why Amazon and Alphabet can buck market trends   

    Tidal waves of earnings continue to hit the market, and today, two massive players continued to impress Jim Cramer with their results: Amazon and Google parent Alphabet.

    Amazon saw a huge profit jump and beat the Street's earnings estimates by 40 cents while Alphabet's sales surged 22 percent, promising signs for both of the tech giants.

    The "Mad Money" host is confident the two can continue to outshine less favorable market trends like the decline of oil prices.

    "If oil goes down tomorrow, you will likely see these two buck the trend. In other words, Amazon goes up even if retailers were down, which they were, and Google goes up. Well, let's just say it looks like they just have increasing business in many different elements, not just search," Cramer said.

    A floorhand works on an oil rig in the Bakken shale formation outside Watford City, North Dakota.
    Getty Images
    A floorhand works on an oil rig in the Bakken shale formation outside Watford City, North Dakota.

    But as the prices of other energy fuels rise, one electric utility CEO told Cramer on Thursday that the energy sector is not as bad as it appears to some on the Street. In reality, it is just evolving.

    "You're seeing a massive shift to a more balanced energy portfolio, so you're going to see natural gas continue to pick up because it's less carbon than coal, about half the emissions of carbon from coal, and then, as well, moving to renewables and other types of applications on the grid," Nick Akins, president, chairman and CEO of American Electric Power.

    With oil and gas extraction up 16 percent year over year, Akins said that there is little for investors to worry about when it comes to the health of the industrial sector, especially given the Trump administration's focus on building pipelines, creating jobs, and boosting the coal sector.

    "Transmission is a key optimizer, so you're going to see all those resources continue to branch out, and it'll reduce carbon emissions significantly," he told Cramer.

    Dan Schulman, president and chief executive officer of PayPal
    Pau Barrena | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Dan Schulman, president and chief executive officer of PayPal

    As the onslaught of earnings continues, Cramer turned to two tech players that reported after Wednesday's bell to analyze the possible winners of one of earnings season's busiest days.

    "When I look at ServiceNow, the cloud-based software company ... that's literally replacing outdated patterns of work, particularly involving crucial customer service or hard-to-manage but consistent problems of human resources, I can make a strong case that that won the night," the "Mad Money" host said.

    But ServiceNow had a formidable challenger. Online payment company PayPal delivered a stellar report, with 6 million new customers, bringing its total to over 203 million accounts.

    "That's PayPal's best organic growth in three years, showing a phenomenal acceleration in this hugely important key metric," Cramer said, adding that Venmo, PayPal's millennial-friendly peer-to-peer cash delivery app, saw a 114 percent increase in growth.

    To settle the debate, Cramer turned to ServiceNow President and CEO John Donahoe for some context on how the software player is growing and expanding beyond its original means.

    "Not only are we delivering an information technology, which has been our historical sweet spot, but increasingly, they're pulling our platform into other areas that cut across the enterprise," Donahoe told Cramer on Thursday.

    Other areas include security, customer support, and information technology service management. Donahoe said the company's ultimate aim is to "simplify, streamline, and automate" complex services for employees that take up time and money, like onboarding new hires.

    "I was able to onboard in less than half a day, all through self-service, and that's the kind of way ServiceNow is being pulled into some of these experiences that cut across multiple departments of a company," Donahoe said of his own experience at ServiceNow.

    Patrick Doyle, Domino's Pizza
    Scott Mlyn | CNBC
    Patrick Doyle, Domino's Pizza

    With Wall Street buzzing about the impact of federal tax cuts on business, Domino's Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle was certain a slash in the corporate tax rate would help his powerhouse company.

    "Ultimately, that means that you're going to be generating a better return, that means your cost of capital goes down, that means you can make more investments in the business, so it's a positive overall," the CEO told Cramer on Thursday.

    Though Doyle did not disclose specifics on how Domino's might spend the extra capital, he said one of his main priorities would be to reinvest in his fast-growing business.

    "Nobody's ever given a special deal for pizza or restaurants," Doyle said. "Corporate tax rate goes down, then you're definitely going to see even more investment."

    In Cramer's lightning round, he rattled off his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:

    Duluth Holdings: "You know, I like the clothes, but the stock itself, you know I'm not a big apparel fan. Now, you happened to have that nice bounce in Under Armour today because estimates have been cut and cut and cut and cut and cut. Duluth, I don't know. I could do without it, frankly."

    Hawaiian Holdings: "I like HA very much, but I interviewed Gary Kelly this morning when we were on 'Squawk on the Street' and I think that Southwest Air is ready for a real takeoff."

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AEP
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    NOW
    ---
    GOOGL
    ---
    DPZ
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...