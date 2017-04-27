Cramer Remix: Why Amazon and Alphabet can buck market trends   

Tidal waves of earnings continue to hit the market, and today, two massive players continued to impress Jim Cramer with their results: Amazon and Google parent Alphabet.

Amazon saw a huge profit jump and beat the Street's earnings estimates by 40 cents while Alphabet's sales surged 22 percent, promising signs for both of the tech giants.

The "Mad Money" host is confident the two can continue to outshine less favorable market trends like the decline of oil prices.

"If oil goes down tomorrow, you will likely see these two buck the trend. In other words, Amazon goes up even if retailers were down, which they were, and Google goes up. Well, let's just say it looks like they just have increasing business in many different elements, not just search," Cramer said.