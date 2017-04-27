Cramer Remix: Why Amazon and Alphabet can buck market trends   

As the onslaught of earnings continues, Cramer turned to two tech players that reported after Wednesday's bell to analyze the possible winners of one of earnings season's busiest days.
"When I look at ServiceNow, the cloud-based software company ... that's literally replacing outdated patterns of work, particularly involving crucial customer service or hard-to-manage but consistent problems of human resources, I can make a strong case that that won the night," the "Mad Money" host said.
But ServiceNow had a formidable challenger. Online payment company PayPal delivered a stellar report, with 6 million new customers, bringing its total to over 203 million accounts.
"That's PayPal's best organic growth in three years, showing a phenomenal acceleration in this hugely important key metric," Cramer said, adding that Venmo, PayPal's millennial-friendly peer-to-peer cash delivery app, saw a 114 percent increase in growth.
To settle the debate, Cramer turned to ServiceNow President and CEO John Donahoe for some context on how the software player is growing and expanding beyond its original means.
"Not only are we delivering an information technology, which has been our historical sweet spot, but increasingly, they're pulling our platform into other areas that cut across the enterprise," Donahoe told Cramer on Thursday.
Other areas include security, customer support, and information technology service management. Donahoe said the company's ultimate aim is to "simplify, streamline, and automate" complex services for employees that take up time and money, like onboarding new hires.
"I was able to onboard in less than half a day, all through self-service, and that's the kind of way ServiceNow is being pulled into some of these experiences that cut across multiple departments of a company," Donahoe said of his own experience at ServiceNow.