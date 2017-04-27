Cramer's lightning round: This best-of-breed stock is the best way to play steel

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

U.S. Steel: "Why do we bother with U.S. Steel when we have Nucor? Dan DiMicco and now John Ferriola. My charitable trust has been buying that stock aggressively. It was up yesterday when U.S. Steel was down 25 percent. Let's go with best of breed. It is Nucor."

Hawaiian Holdings: "I like HA very much, but I interviewed Gary Kelly this morning when we were on 'Squawk on the Street' and I think that Southwest Air is ready for a real takeoff."

Crown Castle International: "I like Crown Castle, but American Tower reported terrific numbers. [It's] been stalled in the low 100s. It's starting to roll."

American Water Works: "That's a great consolidator, it's a terrific player. I like it very much. I would own the stock."

Duluth Holdings: "You know, I like the clothes, but the stock itself, you know I'm not a big apparel fan. Now, you happened to have that nice bounce in Under Armour today because estimates have been cut and cut and cut and cut and cut. Duluth, I don't know. I could do without it, frankly."

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.: "I don't know. Look, it was great that the quarter was good. I mean, there's no doubt about it. It was great, it was better than expected. But I still think that there are better fish to fry in the pharmaceutical [space]. I am not going to tell you to pick at it right here. I'm not. They need more than one good quarter."

AK Steel: "AK Steel is kind of like US Steel. It's too dicey for me. Again, I'd go back to what my charitable trust has been buying. We're going to buy Nucor, N-U-E. I told [ActionAlertsPlus] club members yesterday, this is the one to buy."

LKQ Corporation: "I think it's a very good company, but when I see that industry, I always think one thing: Snap-On, SNA. We had [CEO] Nick Pinchuk on the other day, and there's some outfit that tells you to short it because they have delinquency problems. That is just not true, and that's why SNA is the one to buy."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com