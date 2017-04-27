Don't grab that first salary offer. How to win at getting more pay

The Class of 2017 could be poised for a great financial start in the workplace — especially if they're prepared to negotiate.

Not only are hiring projections improved for this year; salary expectations are better, too. Half of employers plan to offer graduates higher pay compared to last year, according to a new survey from CareerBuilder. Nearly four in 10 companies expect to pay a starting salary of $50,000 or more, versus 27 percent which did last year.

CareerBuilder polled 2,380 hiring managers and HR professionals during mid-February to early March.