Early movers: CMCSA, LUV, F, DOW, RTN, BMY & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Comcast — The NBCUniversal parent reported quarterly profit of 53 cents per share, nine cents above estimates, with revenue also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. The company said it saw exceptionally strong film performance, as well as revenue growth in its high-speed internet and business services units. It also registered growth in the theme park business.

Southwest Airlines — The airline fell two cents short of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 61 cents per share, while revenue was also below forecasts. Southwest did say it was pleased with the quarter, considering higher fuel prices and the current passenger revenue yield environment.

Ford — The automaker earned 39 cents per share for the first quarter, four cents above estimates, and revenue scored a beat as well. Ford did see lower profit compared to a year earlier, on higher costs, lower volume, and unfavorable exchange rates.

Dow Chemical — The chemical maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.04 per share, falling 12 cents short of estimates, though revenue did beat forecasts. Dow did say that leading indicators point to improved performance going forward.

Raytheon — The defense contractor earned an adjusted $1.73 per share for the first quarter, 12 cents above estimates. Revenue was above Street predictions, and Raytheon also raised its full-year forecast. Its results have been boosted by strong electronic warfare system and Tomahawk cruise missile sales.

Bristol-Myers Squibb — The drug maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 84 cents per share, ten cents above estimates. Revenue was also better than expected, helped by strong sales of the company's cancer and blood thinning drugs.

Under Armour — The athletic apparel maker lost one cent per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the four cent loss expected by analysts. Under Armour's revenue beat Street forecasts and it said it does expect to hit full-year targets.

Marathon Petroleum — The energy producer reported a surprise profit of six cents per share, compared to analyst forecasts for a five cents per share loss. Revenue was above estimates as well, with results helped by a faster than expected completion for refinery revamping activity.

Las Vegas Sands — The hotel casino operator reported adjusted quarterly profit of 66 cents per share, four cents above estimates, while revenue matched forecasts. The shares, however, are being pressured by a worse than expected performance in the rebounding Macau market.

United Continental — The airline said it would offer up to $10,000 to customers who volunteer to give up their seats on overbooked flights. It also issued new guidelines about how overbooked flights are handled and will provide further training for gate agents.

PayPal — PayPal came in three cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 44 cents per share, with revenue slightly above forecasts. The online payment service also announced a $5 billion share buyback.

Amgen — Amgen beat estimates by 15 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.15 per share, although the biotech giant's revenue was short of the Street's forecast. Amgen saw sales of its popular rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel fall, but that was offset by cost controls. Amgen also raised the low end of its 2017 earnings forecast.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Buffalo Wild Wings was short of estimates by 24 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.44 per share, while the restaurant chain's revenue matched forecasts. The company also cut its annual earnings targets, due to faster than expected inflation in chicken costs.

Weight Watchers — The weight management company named HSN chief executive Mindy Grossman as its new CEO. She'll depart HSN on May 24 and is expected to join Weight Watchers in July.

Tractor Supply — Tractor Supply matched Street forecasts with quarterly earnings of 46 cents per share, with revenue essentially in line as well. The farm supplies retailer cited weather as the key drag on its bottom line and that there should be a rebound for the current quarter.

Nokia — Nokia saw sales decline during its most recent quarter, but the maker of telecommunications equipment said the rate of decline was slowing and that the global market for its equipment was showing signs of recovery.

AstraZeneca — AstraZeneca reported falling drug sales once again during its most recent quarter, but the drug maker said it believes its fortunes will begin to rebound during the second half of the year.

United Technologies — The company's Pratt & Whitney engine unit was criticized by Airbus, which is upset that engine issues have delayed deliveries of the A320neo passenger jet.

Deutsche Bank — Deutsche Bank reported first-quarter profit that more than doubled from a year earlier, with the bank being helped by a higher volume of fixed income trading and lower legal costs.