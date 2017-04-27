Early retirees agree on the crucial first step to achieve financial freedom

Contrary to popular belief, retiring early is more than possible. And as a handful of everyday people have shown us, you don't need to win the lottery or bring home a massive paycheck to do it.

Take early retirees Justin and Kaisorn McCurry, who banked more than $1 million in a decade to retire in their 30s. Or, "Mr. and Mrs. 1500" — the pseudonym of early retirees Carl and Mindy — who upped their net worth from $586,000 to nearly $1.8 million in four and a half years, thanks to cutting expenses and smart investing.

Both the McCurry's and Mr. and Mrs. 1500 started their path to financial independence with one, simple step: They tracked their spending.