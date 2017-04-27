EDF Energy Renewables adds three wind farms to UK portfolio

EDF Energy Renewables (EDF ER) has announced that three wind farms – two in Scotland and one in England – are in operation and producing electricity.

In an announcement on Wednesday, EDF ER said it now owned and operated 696 megawatts (MW) of wind farms across the U.K., enough electricity for over 423,000 homes.



The chief executive of EDF ER, Matthieu Hue, said that the wind farms would "make an important contribution to the supply of low carbon electricity."



Wind energy is fast becoming an important part of the global energy mix.



Earlier this week, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) said that over 54 gigawatts (GW) of wind power were installed in 2016. It added that cumulative capacity grew by more than 12 percent to hit 486.8 GW.

In the U.K., the potential for wind energy is significant. According to RenewableUK, the U.K. is Europe's windiest country and could power itself "several times over" with wind.

According to its U.K. Wind Energy Database, the U.K. is home to 5,926 onshore turbines and 1,465 offshore turbines.