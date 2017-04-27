    ×

    Employers want to hire grads with these in-demand majors

    The Class of 2017 will graduate into one of the rosiest job markets in recent memory. But that doesn't mean they can expect the job offers to pour in.

    Three-quarters of employers plan to hire recent college grads this year, up from 67 percent last year, according to a new survey from CareerBuilder. That's the best outlook the site has seen since 2007.

    CareerBuilder polled 2,380 hiring managers and HR professionals during mid-February to early March, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.01 percentage points.

    "In the current environment, where job unemployment continues to decrease and there's continued competition for sought-after skills, employers are especially attracted to college graduates, and the fresh perspective and skills they can bring to the workforce," said Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer for CareerBuilder, in the announcement.

    Getty Images
    It's not the only upbeat forecast: 86 percent of employers described the job market for new grads in their sector as good to excellent, according to a survey from Michigan State University's Collegiate Employment Research Institute. Entry-level job site CollegeGrad.com estimates hiring will be up 8.5 percent — a 15-year high.

    But not all grads will find their skill-set in demand. Based on CareerBuilder's survey, these are the most-sought-after majors, based on the percentage of employers looking to hire:

    1) Business

    30 percent

    Business Team Meeting Strategy Marketing Cafe Concept
    Getty Images

    2) Engineering

    26 percent

    3) Computer and information sciences

    23 percent

    4) Engineering technologies

    16 percent

    5) Communications technologies

    13 percent

    6) Math and statistics

    11 percent

    7) Construction trades

    11 percent

    Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images
    8) Health professions and related clinical sciences

    10 percent

    9) Science technologies

    9 percent

    10) Architecture and planning

    8 percent

    Tim Panell | Agency Collection | Getty Images

    11) Communication and journalism

    7 percent

    12) Mechanic and repair technologies

    7 percent

    13) Social sciences

    6 percent

    14) Liberal arts and sciences, general studies and humanities

    6 percent

    15) Law and legal studies

    5 percent

    Lawyer jury in court
    Robert Daly | Getty Images

    16) Education

    5 percent

