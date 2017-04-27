European markets set to open lower; ECB meeting; Deutsche Bank, Lufthansa, Hermes to report

Markets in Europe are expected to open lower this Thursday as investors wait to hear from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and digest fresh corporate earnings.

The FTSE 100 is seen 35 points lower at 7,253, the German DAX is set to begin off by 37 points at 12,435 and the CAC 40 is expected to start lower by 10 points at 5,268.

Draghi is expected to announce the ECB's latest monetary policy decision at lunchtime. Analysts do not foresee any change in policy but say there could be a change in tone. Meanwhile in Japan, the central bank has raised it economic forecasts but kept its policy unchanged.

Corporate earnings are also a big focus. Deutsche Bank, BBVA, Nordea, Seb, Lloyds, Taylor Wimpey and Hermes are among those companies reporting this Thursday.

In terms of data, the U.K. will get the latest Nationwide house price index, the euro zone will learn the latest business climate numbers and in the U.S. initial jobless claims figures are released.

