Ex-Google exec reveals the leadership strategy she learned from Larry Page

Few will ever step foot inside the office of Larry Page, CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company and co-founder of Google.

But Kim Scott, a former Google executive turned top CEO coach, met with the tech leader numerous times.

One such meeting with Page almost went awry, and taught Scott a key leadership lesson.

While leading Google's AdSense team several years ago, Scott was in a meeting with Page and former Google exec Matt Cutts, who now works on tech solutions for the U.S. government.

According to Scott's account in her book "Radical Candor," Page was proposing a new plan, and Cutts apparently didn't agree with it. As Scott writes, Cutts allegedly started "yelling" at Page, the billionaire co-founder of the company.

"I truly thought, 'Wow, here is a colleague I really respect and like raising his voice at Larry Page,'" Scott tells CNBC. "I thought he was going to get fired."

But Page's reaction surprised her. Instead of raising his voice or getting angry, the tech leader simply grinned.