Here's the full 2017 CNBC Stock Draft with picks from Kevin O'Leary

CNBC held its biggest ever stock draft (coinciding with the NFL draft) Thursday on CNBC's "Power Lunch" with eight top teams picking their favorite stock ideas for the investment contest.



The 2017 Stock Draft class consists of 50 stocks with 40 from the CNBC IQ 100, a data-driven index of large-cap companies that best use technology, along with 10 additional popular market names.

A winner will be chosen based on the performance of each team's two stock draft choices from the closing price on Apr. 27, 2017 through the 2018 Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018.



Here are some of stock picks from the top teams.



Kevin O'Leary, O'Shares Investments chairman. Team Name: Mr. Wonderful



Round 1 pick: Apple (AAPL)

"This is the Tom Brady of stocks," O'Leary said. Apple's "services are going to continue to be a bigger part. It's 70 percent gross margin on services. Trust me, this is Tom Brady … right here."



Round 2 pick: Boeing (BA)

Boeing has a "quality balance sheet in an environment where Trump is going to spend like a drunken sailor in defense," he said. "This is going to be an amazing stock for the next year."



O'Leary is chairman of O'Shares Investments, an Exchange Trade Fund (ETF) company, and O'Leary Ventures, a private equity firm. He is an investor on "Shark Tank" and has authored three best-selling books on financial literacy "Cold Hard Truth," "Men, Women and Money" and "Family, Kids and Money.



Tim Seymour, Triogem Asset Management managing partner. Team Name: Seymour Alpha



Round 1 pick: Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX)

"There's some great franchises in there," Seymour said. "This stock is down 75 percent … This [has] optionality that puts me over the top."



Round 2 pick: Mattel (MAT)

"This is a turnaround story. People forget about it," he said. "It's about the brand. It's about the content. Hot Wheels is big ... There're going to have a massive release on the entertainment side" this coming year.



Seymour has over 19 years of global and emerging markets investment experience as a hedge fund manager, trader and in capital markets, across multiple asset classes. Seymour is a co-founder and managing partner at Triogem Asset Management, a hedge fund and wealth management firm formed in 2008.



Here are the other participants and their two picks:

Todd Gordon, TradingAnalysis.com founder. (TSLA, NFLX)

Beardstown Ladies. (AMZN, FB)

Alicia Syrett, Pantegrion Capital founder & angel investor. (Gold, MET)

Charles Way, Purple Bridge Management managing partner & former New York Giants fullback. (AMD, KMB)

Don Peebles, The Peebles Corporation founder, chairman & CEO. (WFC, SNAP)

Andrew Lee & Karn Dalal, Rutgers University Undergraduate Student Managed Fund. (BAC, PFE)

-CNBC's Kerima Greene contributed to this report.