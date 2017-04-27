Honeywell stock jumps more than 3 percent on report of Third Point stake

Shares of Honeywell rose more than 3% after hours following a report that Dan Loeb's Third Point had taken a stake in the company.

New York Times reporter Kate Kelly tweeted about the stake and said that Loeb argued for a spinoff of Honeywell's aerospace division.

Reuters reported that Third Point also disclosed its view on the industrial conglomerate in the hedge fund's first quarter letter, owned 1.4 million shares of the company as of Dec. 31, 2016, according to the firm's quarterly filing.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

