Man deemed 'Indonesia's Donald Trump' considers presidential run

Founder and president of diversified conglomerate MNC Group, Tanoesoedibjo created his own political faction in 2015 — the United Indonesia Party, or Perindo — and said he may enter the 2018 presidential race if nobody else from his party was game.

"Let's see, if there is nobody else, I may consider," the 51-year-old magnate said on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Video Operators Summit (APOS) in Bali.

Perindo is focused on increasing the welfare of the poor and bridging the country's massive wealth gap, he explained.

"My interest in politics is to see Indonesia growing in the right direction, to see a developed Indonesia." He noted that incoming Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan personally promised him to focus on the poor.

Aside from being a billionaire involved in politics, Tanoesoedibjo, who was invited to Trump's inauguration, holds several links to the U.S. president.

MNC is Indonesia's largest media company, with television stations, pay-TV channels, a radio network and print publications under its belt, but it also operates ventures across a range of industries, including financial services and property.

It's currently working with Trump Hotel Collection, the president's hospitality company, on multiple projects. The two firms are developing the Trump International Hotel Bali — a six-star luxury resort on the famed Indonesian island — that will be the Trump Hotel Collection's first resort in Asia. Another joint project is a resort in Lido, West Java that will boast a country club, villas, condominiums and an 18-hole Ernie Els golf course, which will be Trump's first golf course in Asia.