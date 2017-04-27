Intel shares fall 3% after missing expectations for key segment

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Intel reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts' expectations on Thursday, but revenue for the quarter and its key data group segment was a miss.



The technology company posted fourth-quarter earnings per share of 66 cents, compared to 54 cents a share in the year-earlier period.

Revenue for the quarter came in slightly below expectations at $14.8 billion, against the comparable year-ago figure of $13.8 billion.

Intel shares fell over 3 percent in after-hours trading.



Analysts expected the company to post earnings of 65 cents a share and $14.81 billion in revenue, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.

The company reported $4.2 billion in revenue for its data center group segment, missing analyst expectations of $4.349 billion, according to FactSet.

Intel's CEO Brian Krzanich said he expected lower profit margins for the data center business at an investor meeting in February. The statement came a day after Krzanich was at the White House and announced a plan to invest $7 billion in an Arizona factory that will employ 3,000 people.

"We continued to grow our company, shipped our disruptive new Optane memory technology, and positioned Intel to lead in new areas like artificial intelligence and autonomous driving," Krzanich said in a press release. "The ASP strength we saw across nearly every segment of the business demonstrates continued demand for high-performance computing, which will only increase with the explosion of data."

Intel continues to move away from its reliance on the declining PC business and has shifted its focus to the "Internet of Things" and data center group segment, which creates chips for large computers.

The company exceeded revenue expectations for its "Internet of Things" segment, reporting $721 million for the quarter, an 11 percent increase year-over-year. Analyst expected $714 million in revenue for the segment, according to FactSet.

Intel's reported revenue for its client computing group also beat expectations at $8 billion, up 6 percent year-over-year. Analysts expected $7.95 billion in revenue for the segment, according to FactSet.

Krzanich told CNBC in March he expects to see self-driving cars by 2023 or 2024.

"Uniting these two technologies into one platform will make it easier for lawmakers to regulate the technology," Krzanich said then.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company is also facing increasing competition from companies like Advanced Micro Devices with its new slate of gaming graphics and processor chips .

Shares of Intel are up 17 percent in the last 12 months.

— Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.