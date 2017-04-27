Commerce's Wilbur Ross accuses Mexico of taking advantage of NAFTA rules in trade with China

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Thursday it appears that Canada and Mexico are ready to start renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Despite earlier indications, President Donald Trump, in separate Wednesday afternoon phone calls with Mexico and Canada, agreed not to terminate NAFTA "at this time."

Trump tweeted about the trade deal on Thursday morning.

In a veiled swipe at Mexico, Ross said on CNBC, "Mexico's trade deficit with China is approximately equal to their trade surplus to us. It's not an accident." He's implying that China goods are being dumped in Mexico and finding their way to the U.S.

"The rules of origin in NAFTA need some tightening. Rules of origin are what let material outside of NAFTA to come in and benefit from all the taxes and tariff reductions within NAFTA," Ross said.

"It was a silly idea to let a lot of outside stuff in. The whole idea of a trade deal is to build a fence around participants inside and give them an advantage over the outside," he argued. "So there's a conceptual flaw in that, one of many conceptual flaws in NAFTA."



Ross, a billionaire who made his fortune investing in distressed assets, told CNBC on Tuesday the White House was putting Canada on notice with a new import tariff on lumber and a warning on Canadian trade practices that the U.S. claims hurts American dairy farmers.