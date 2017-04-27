Jon Hamm says he learned everything he needed to know from blue-collar jobs

Award-winning actor Jon Hamm hasn't always been the toast of Tinseltown: He spent nearly half of his professional life in service and menial jobs in Missouri, where he grew up.

"Recently, I realized that I'd crossed an interesting threshold," he tells Davy Rothbart of Wealthsimple, an online investing service. "I've now — just recently — been working as an actor for longer than I worked as a waiter and bartender."

In his teens, Hamm started as a busboy and dishwasher at a Greek restaurant before working his way up to a waiter.

Yet the St. Louis native wouldn't change anything about his first blue-collar jobs, he says: "Working in a restaurant is a good life lesson for anybody. My friend used to say that no one should be able to work in Hollywood if they haven't worked in a restaurant."