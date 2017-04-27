Kickstarter hits $3 billion in pledges—here are 5 of its huge wins and 2 fails

4. Exploding Kittens game by Elan Lee
Raised: $8,782,571 from 219,382 backers
In this lower-stakes version of Russian Roulette, players draw cards until someone draws a card of an exploding kitten and loses.
5. The Everyday Backpack, Tote and Sling by Peak Design
Raised: $6,565,782 from 26,359 backers
Peak Design initially set out to raise $500,000 on Kickstarter, but the innovative design — the bags carry any number of cameras, laptops and other technical equipment — attracted more than 13 times that fundraising goal. This was Peak Design's sixth Kickstarter campaign.
And the disappointments:
1. COOLEST COOLER: 21st Century Cooler that's Actually Cooler by Ryan Grepper
Raised: $13,285,226 from 62,642 backers
The "Coolest Cooler" was popular with backers because it has waterproof speakers, a blender for making mixed ice drinks, a USB charger to power-up your cellphone and tires made for trekking on the beach, among other features.
But the project ultimately became a cautionary tale. The campaign ended on August 29, 2014, and, as of this week, unhappy backers are still complaining they have not received their coolers.
"At this point, Ryan should have sold his house, his cars and take out a few loans in order to fulfill all the orders," one backer says. So far, about 40,000 backers have received their coolers and about 22,000 are still waiting.
2. Fidget Cube: A Vinyl Desk Toy by Matthew and Mark McLachlan
Raised: $6,465,690 from 154,926 backers
The Fidget Cube is a small desk toy designed for those who can't sit still and its story really connected with audiences: It was covered by at least 30 media outlets. Early backers could get it for $14.
However, the project hit a snag when deliveries were delayed. That's when another company swooped in and started selling essentially the same product, The Stress Cube.