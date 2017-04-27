Kickstarter hits $3 billion in pledges—here are 5 of its huge wins and 2 fails

Thanks to Kickstarter's hallmark all-or-nothing clause for campaign creators — you hit your goal or return the money — of the $3 billion, $2.62 billion has gone to creators and $43 million is currently pledged to live campaigns, leaving about $380 million refunded to backers. Historically, 87 percent of dollars pledged end up being delivered to successful campaign owners.

Crowdfunding is growing: Indiegogo, which also launched in 2008, has so far raised $1.1 billion on its platform. GoFundMe, launched in 2010 and focusing primarily on raising money for personal and social causes, has raised $3 billion from 25 million backers. (One flop: The much-hyped legalization of equity crowdfunding for non-accredited investors — exchanging a piece of your company for cash as opposed to rewarding a campaign backer with an item like a tote bag — didn't take off the way industry insiders had hoped.)

So as New York City-based Kickstarter blows past the $3 billion threshold, here's a look back at some of the site's big successes and a couple of its disappointments.

The successes:

1. Pebble Time smartwatch by Pebble Technology

Raised: $20,338,986 from 78,471 backers

Pebble's smartwatches, with extra-long battery life, voice commands, water resistance and a thinner watch face, raised $40 million from multiple Kickstarter campaigns.

But the company had an even better ending: At the end of 2016, personal athletic tracker Fitbit bought Pebble for $23 million.

2. Kingdom Death: Monster 1.5 cooperative board game by Kingdom Death

Raised: $12,393,139 from 19,264 backers

The cooperative, immersive (and NSFW) tabletop game has players struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. The campaign raised $1 million in the first 19 minutes it was live.



For passionate gamers, "There's nothing quite like Kickstarter out there — a place where you can speak directly to creators, be a part of a very enthusiastic community and show your support by pledging money to see a game made," says Luke Crane, the head of Games at Kickstarter, tells CNBC.