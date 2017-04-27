Big market day tomorrow: Nasdaq futures surge after hours on Amazon, Alphabet earnings

Nasdaq 100 futures surged after hours Thursday after encouraging earnings from Amazon.com and Google parent Alphabet.

Shares of Amazon.com climbed more than 4 percent in extended trade after reporting earnings per share and revenue well above expectations.

Alphabet shares rose more than 3.5 percent in after-hours trade after posting earnings that also topped expectations on both the top and bottom line.

The Nasdaq composite closed at a record Thursday. The Nasdaq 100 hit a fresh intraday record, but failed to end the day above its record close set on Monday. That shouldn't be a problem Friday if these gains continue when official trading begins.

Nasdaq 100 futures Thursday performance

Source: FactSet

Not all big tech stocks rose in after-hours trade.

Microsoft shares fell about 3 percent in extended trade after revenue missed. Intel shares were 3.5 percent lower in extended trade after revenue missed slightly.

Apple, the biggest market-cap stock in the S&P 500, traded little changed in extended hours.