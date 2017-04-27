    ×

    Energy

    Oil prices are tanking right now and just broke below $49 a barrel

    • Losses for benchmark crude oil accelerated on Thursday morning.
    • Deteriorating gasoline prices are dragging energy futures lower amid robust refinery activity and tepid fuel demand.
    • Dollar strength added to headwinds for greenback-denominated crude

    U.S. crude oil prices fell below $49 a barrel on Thursday amid deteriorating gasoline prices and a higher dollar in the wake of European Central Bank's latest interest rate decision.

    Benchmark Brent and U.S. crude futures both fell about 2 percent in early morning trade, extending losses to fall below their 50-day moving averages. Both contracts have fallen in six of the last eight sessions, with only moderate gains on positive days.

    The decline accelerated after the ECB left interest rates at zero percent, nudging the U.S. dollar higher. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities like crude oil more expensive to holders of other currencies, discouraging buying.

    That compounded weakness in the energy complex after the U.S. government reported a large build in gasoline inventories as refiners pumped a record amount of crude into facilities last week. This comes amid relatively weak gasoline demand.

    U.S. gasoline futures once again dragged the energy complex lower on Thursday, plunging more than 2 percent. They are now down 8.5 percent this month and 3 percent on the year.

    The market had expected gasoline supplies to tighten heading into the peak summer driving season, but has been disappointed thus far, according to John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

    "This is a big problem for the complex — that the gas market could become glutted again. Demand hasn't been spectacular so it's a bad combination, to see this aggressive refining activity earlier than we normally see it," he said.

    "We're really setting up for failure here in terms of price strength given what's happening here."

