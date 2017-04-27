Oil prices are tanking right now and just broke below $49 a barrel

U.S. crude oil prices fell below $49 a barrel on Thursday amid deteriorating gasoline prices and a higher dollar in the wake of European Central Bank's latest interest rate decision.



Benchmark Brent and U.S. crude futures both fell about 2 percent in early morning trade, extending losses to fall below their 50-day moving averages. Both contracts have fallen in six of the last eight sessions, with only moderate gains on positive days.

The decline accelerated after the ECB left interest rates at zero percent, nudging the U.S. dollar higher. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities like crude oil more expensive to holders of other currencies, discouraging buying.

That compounded weakness in the energy complex after the U.S. government reported a large build in gasoline inventories as refiners pumped a record amount of crude into facilities last week. This comes amid relatively weak gasoline demand.