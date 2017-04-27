Reebok mocks Nordstrom with its own $425 sweaty t-shirt

Reebok has found a way to mock luxury department store chain Nordstrom for selling a $425 pair of mud-caked jeans.
On Wednesday, the athletic footwear and apparel company's website said it was selling a $425 "Reebok Authentic Sweat Shirt," with "actual stains that will last forever (do not wash)."
But here's the catch — the shirt was never actually for sale, but was listed as "sold out" with one five-star review.
"We're putting in the hard work for you and giving you a pre-sweated tee for that post-workout look and smell," Reebok said of its shirt.
Not everyone on social media realized Reebok was only joking, though.
@syoka68: A $425 sweat-soaked shirt? Ironic considering the ones who can afford it have never sweat a day in their lives
Nordstrom received its fair share of criticism earlier in the week, for — literally — selling a pair of muddy jeans for such a high price. The department store was criticized in 2016 for selling rocks wrapped in leather for $85. Nordstrom also recently started selling $95 "mom jeans," which have clear plastic panels on the knees.