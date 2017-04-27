Reebok mocks Nordstrom with its own $425 sweaty t-shirt

Reebok has found a way to mock luxury department store chain Nordstrom for selling a $425 pair of mud-caked jeans.

On Wednesday, the athletic footwear and apparel company's website said it was selling a $425 "Reebok Authentic Sweat Shirt," with "actual stains that will last forever (do not wash)."

But here's the catch — the shirt was never actually for sale, but was listed as "sold out" with one five-star review.

"We're putting in the hard work for you and giving you a pre-sweated tee for that post-workout look and smell," Reebok said of its shirt.

Not everyone on social media realized Reebok was only joking, though.

Nordstrom received its fair share of criticism earlier in the week, for — literally — selling a pair of muddy jeans for such a high price. The department store was criticized in 2016 for selling rocks wrapped in leather for $85. Nordstrom also recently started selling $95 "mom jeans," which have clear plastic panels on the knees.