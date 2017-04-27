This is what concerns Europe ahead of Brexit talks

Britain's departure from the EU raises many questions regarding the future of current borders. The most obvious one is the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Both the EU and U.K. agree that they need avoid a hard border in the region due to its history.



In Calais, the problem is similar. The French town is the first point of entry for many U.K. goods as they try to reach Europe. Furthermore, thousands of migrants and refugees occupy the area as they try to enter the U.K. by stowing away on lorries, cars, and trains.



Croatian officials are relieved that they joined the EU at the right time, but they are concerned about the future of neighboring countries. Croatian Foreign Minister Miro Kovac said Brexit would delay the entrance of new members to the bloc as the EU focuses on its inner problems first. The Balkan countries of Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia and Bosnia are at different stages of their accession to the EU. If the EU sends any signs that their accession is compromised, they might turn their back on the EU.