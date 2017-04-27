Twitter CEO says poor progress on tackling trolls is ‘not something that we are proud of’

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey admitted that the company did not make good headway on tackling abuse on its platform last year, but a "different mindset" has helped the technology firm to make "phenomenal" progress in 2017.

The Twitter co-founder spoke to technology publication Backchannel in an interview published Wednesday about trolling on the site. Leslie Jones, one of the stars of the movie "Ghostbusters", was inundated with racist and misogynistic comments on Twitter last year, prompting her to quite the service. Backchannel referenced this in its question to Dorsey, asking if the company had failed.

"We made it a priority last year, but to be very frank and honest, we only shipped one meaningful thing all year. So our progress is not something that we are proud of," Dorsey said.