UK PM May has weakened her Brexit hand by calling snap election: Gina Miller

U.K. prime minister Theresa May's decision to call a snap election on June 8 could spell disaster for the country's looming divorce talks with the European Union, argued one of the Brexit debate's key voices on CNBC's Squawk Box Thursday.

"By calling this election (Theresa May is) going to put in her manifesto exactly what her approach to Brexit is going to be," pro-EU campaigner Gina Miller said. Miller is also the co-founder of SCM Private. "She's going to show all of her hand," Miller reasoned, deeming the surprise vote announced last week "ludicrous."

Miller was on Squawk Box following the launch Wednesday of her latest Brexit-related campaign, Best for Britain, which advocates tactical voting in order to "stop Extreme Brexit," according to its crowdfunding page.

When asked if she was trying to prevent Brexit, Miller explained that she is only trying to give people the choice. "If the only deals on the table are a bad deal or a no deal, that's not a real choice," she said.